Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL AMERICAN on THE CW - Monday, November 18, 2019
ULTERIOR MOTIVE - An exhibition 7-on-7 rematch of the Beverly Eagles vs. South Crenshaw creates tension for all the players, but especially when Darnell (guest star Chad Coleman) proposes a bet that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) can't refuse. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) realizes that he needs help and turns to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur) for support. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christiansen) are trying to figure out what the future for them means. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) turns to Layla (Greta Onieogou) for help with her song and to get in good with Layla's dad, but Coop isn't prepared for what she hears. Karimah Westbrook and Jalyn Hall also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by J. Stone Alston & Michael Bhim (#206). Original airdate 11/18/2019.
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood. Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LEGACIES on THE CW - Thursday, November 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERNATURAL on THE CW - Thursday, November 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NANCY DREW on THE CW - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RIVERDALE on THE CW - Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The return of ALL AMERICAN finds Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), now a football State Champion, with a tough decision to make. Does he stay in Beverly Hills and play for Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs)? Or does he move back home to South LA, reunite with his mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), brother, Dillon (Jalyn Hall), and play for his father, Corey (Chad Coleman) - the new head coach for the South Crenshaw Chargers? This isn't an easy decision for him to make because it's not just about football. It's about choosing between the people he loves. No longer is Beverly Hills just some affluent place that represents his shot out of the hood. Now, he has friends there, including his antagonist turned ally, Asher (Cody Christian), who's fighting to hold on to his football dreams. He has his girlfriend there, Layla (Greta Onieogou), who's secretly battling her own demons. And most importantly, he has a second family there in the Bakers - Billy, Laura (Monét Mazur), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) - who are struggling to adapt to THE NEW NORMAL of their broken home. However, when Spencer's thrown an unexpected curve ball, the fallout to his life will end up affecting everyone he holds dear, including his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), who's trying to take control of her life by stepping back from gangs and pursuing her musical dreams.
ALL AMERICAN is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("Rosewood," "The Resident"), Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Riverdale") and John A. Norris ("Deception").