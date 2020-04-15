Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, April 26, 2020
"3019" - Catch kids getting excited for dumb reasons, including a little boy who is thrilled by online vacuum shopping, a little girl who has a unique approach to making cookies and a musical tribute to pets, on a new episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
