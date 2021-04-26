Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Wednesday, May 12, 2021

In response to THE KILLING of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to reevaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston. ROME opts out in favor of his mental health and has a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change. (TV-14)



Guest starring is Terry Chen as Alan, Adam Swain as Tyrell, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Karen Robinson as Florence, Andrea Savage as Dr. Stacy and Karen Robinson as Florence Davis.



Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.