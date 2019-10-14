Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, October 31, 2019
"unleashed" - Gary's growing tension with Maggie comes to a head as she accidentally lets Colin out while she's on the phone with Eric. Meanwhile, Delilah does a podcast about suicide, which helps her open up to Andrew, on a new episode of "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, OCT. 31 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Jason Ritter as Eric, James Tupper as Andrew and Dr. Jennifer Ashton as herself.
The episode "unleashed" was written by Lauren Bachelis and Christopher Luccy, and directed by Tessa Blake.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
