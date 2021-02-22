Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, March 11, 2021

As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into LOCKDOWN putting Rome's movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie's back surgery is canceled, leading him to take DESPERATE MEASURES to cope with the severe pain. (TV-14, DL)

Guest starring is Chris Geere as Jamie, Nikiva Dionne as Shanice Williamson and Terry Chen as Alan.

Friendship isn't a big thing. It's a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we'll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational-something we could all use right now.