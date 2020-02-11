Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, February 27, 2020
"the lunch"- Gary accidentally crashes Maggie's first date with a new guy, and Delilah is forced to have "the talk" with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot, while Eddie teaches Dakota a tough lesson in what it takes to succeed in the music business on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Anna Akana as Dakota, Ebboney Wilson as Eve, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Michael David Adamthwaite as Albert, Peter Benson as Trevor Matlof, B.J. Britt as Isaac Martin and Tyler Cody as Jake.
The episode "the lunch" was written by Geoffrey Nauffts and Katie Scheines, and directed by Richard J. Lewis.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, February 27, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, February 26, 2020
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Anna Akana as Dakota, Ebboney Wilson as Eve, Lou Beatty Jr. as Walter, Michael David Adamthwaite as Albert, Peter Benson as Trevor Matlof, B.J. Britt as Isaac Martin and Tyler Cody as Jake.
The episode "the lunch" was written by Geoffrey Nauffts and Katie Scheines, and directed by Richard J. Lewis.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.