Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Thursday, February 20, 2020
"the sleepover" - Delilah learns to navigate Danny's first sleepover, while Rome and Regina continue to try and protect their potential birth mother from her past. Meanwhile, Maggie leans on a friend for her six-month cancer checkup on an all-new episode of ABC's "A Million Little Things," airing THURSDAY, FEB. 20 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.
Guest stars include Anna Akana as Dakota and Ebboney Wilson as Eve.
The episode "the sleepover" was written by Mimi Won Techentin and Chris Erric Maddox, and directed by Nicole Rubio.
DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; and Nina Lopez-Corrado serves as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Studios/Kapital Entertainment. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
