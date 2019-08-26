Scoop: Coming Up on THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, September 1, 2019
Billy Eichner and Peter Serafinowicz Make Guest-Voice Appearances
Homer finds his calling as a TV recapper, but his harsh grading causes a brawl with Krusty. After almost killing Homer, Krusty hides out at a real circus, and finds happiness there in the "Krusty the Clown" episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 1 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-2922) (TV-PG D, L, S, V)
Recently nominated for a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, THE SIMPSONS exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative global entertainment franchises. HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable around the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will celebrate its 30th season this year.
THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening and Sam Simon. Brooks and Groening are executive producers. Al Jean also serves as an executive producer and the series' showrunner. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.
