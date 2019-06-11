Scoop: Coming Up on THE GOOD FIGHT on CBS - Sunday, June 23, 2019

Editor's note: This is episode three of the special limited broadcast run of the first season of the CBS ALL ACCESS original series. All three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT are available to stream now on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service.

"The Schtup List" - Adrian and Barbara face a cruel realization about a high-profile client. Also, while second chair to Diane on a case, Lucca is in for more than she bargained for thanks to the state attorney's office's golden boy, Colin Morello (Justin Bartha), and Maia visits her father in prison, on THE GOOD FIGHT, Sunday, June 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.THE GOOD FIGHT picks up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of "The Good Wife." In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart's savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago's pre-eminent law firms.

The series, from "The Good Wife" creators Robert and Michelle King, stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Paul Guilfoyle, Bernadette Peters, Justin Bartha and Erica Tazel.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the new series. Phil Alden Robinson co-wrote and executive produced the premiere episode with the Kings. Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Cross also serve as executive producers. Kennedy, directed the premiere episode. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series will be distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.





