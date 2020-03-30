Scoop: Coming Up on TAMRON HALL, 3/30-4/3

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of March 30, 2020. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.

Tamron Hall with the latest on the virus pandemic as our communities pull together. Plus, from the Dec. 17, 2019, show: MISS UNIVERSE Zozibini Tunzi, MISS USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris join Tamron to talk about being part of history as the first women of color to hold three major pageant titles at the same time; Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff shares his success story and addresses the controversy surrounding the Ring; and singer, songwriter and record producer Anthony Hamilton.

Tamron Hall with the latest on the virus pandemic as our communities pull together. Plus, from the Dec. 18 , 2019, show: Meet the real-life inspiration behind Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globe®-nominated movie "Hustlers": Roselyn Keo talks about how she scammed men out of thousands of dollars a night; and a doctor whose life was turned upside down after he says his photos and identity were stolen to scam women worldwide.

Tamron Hall with the latest on the virus pandemic as our communities pull together. Plus, from the Dec. 9, 2019, show: "Queer Eye"'s culture expert Karamo Brown and son Jason "Rachel" Brown on growing up loving who you are; bestselling author Mitch Albom with his latest life-changing story; and "Queen Sugar" actress Tina Lifford on changing your self-perception to start building inner health and well-being.





