Scoop: Coming Up on Rebroadcast of THE LAST DEFENSE on ABC - Saturday, February 29, 2020
"JULIUS JONES: The Trial" - The State calls their star witness, Christopher Jordan, who testifies he was there when Julius pulled the trigger. Julius and his family watch as his defense takes this last opportunity to save him, but there are missed opportunities to hear Julius' side of the story, and a critical piece of evidence is never shown to the jury. The clock is ticking for Julius, but two witnesses have come forward in his favor since the conviction, and he now holds out hope thanks to his current lawyers on "The Last Defense," SATURDAY, FEB. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. PST), on the West Coast on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/17/18)
"JULIUS JONES: The Trial" was directed by Amani Martin and produced by Gemma Jordan.
"The Last Defense" is executive produced by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang for JuVee Productions; Christine Connor and Lee Beckett for XCON Productions; Vanessa Potkin, Aida Leisenring and Morgan Hertzan for Lincoln Square Productions. The series will air on The ABC Television Network.
