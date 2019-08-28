Scoop: Coming Up on New Episodes of BACHELOR IN PARADISE on ABC - 9/2-9/3
"605A" - Sensational confrontations take center stage in Paradise this week. Angela's arrival brings trouble when Clay discovers feelings bubbling up for his ex-girlfriend that put his current relationship with Nicole in jeopardy. Angela also must tackle her unresolved feelings for Clay as she tries to move on with Mike on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, SEPT. 2 (8:00-10:01 p.m., EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Meanwhile, Haley is developing feelings for John Paul Jones, but when Derek mentions that her new love interest is also really crazy about Tayshia, it sets off a series of face-offs between the two men vying for Tayshia's heart. Tired of the fighting, Tayshia is thrilled when two new men arrive in Paradise with a double-date card split between them. Who do these new guys hope to connect with and will the possible recipients of their affections return their feelings?
The women offer the roses this week, and Tayshia faces a difficult decision about who should get hers. But before the rose ceremony, one stunning departure caps off this tumultuous week.
"605B" - All those left in Paradise attempt to reassure themselves by checking in with their romantic partners to make sure they are all on the same page, as their time together is winding down on "Bachelor in Paradise," airing TUESDAY, SEPT. 3 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)
Clay, still conflicted about his feelings toward Nicole and Angela, contemplates a drastic resolution to his situation. Blake comes to a realization about his hopes for love, but it will depend on Kristina offering him a rose this week, so all eyes are on her. One well-liked man will not receive a rose, leaving him to wonder when he will find love.
New relationships are tested immediately as sexy new arrivals descend the stairs to the beach with some surprises in store.
Caelynn seems confident that she and her guy will leave Paradise together, but she is in for one of the biggest shockers of the season: Dean returns to Paradise with a tempting offer, forcing Caelynn to make a decision about her future happiness.
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "Bachelor in Paradise" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.
