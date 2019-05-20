Scoop: Coming Up On Season Premiere Of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019

May. 20, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up On Season Premiere Of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 9, 2019Michael Strahan is back as host of "The $100,000 Pyramid." He's bringing the biggest names in film, TV, sports, entertainment and comedy with him to ABC Sunday nights when celebrities pair up with contestants from around the country and square off in highly anticipated games of word association, all with hopes of MAKING IT to the winner's circle and the ultimate prize of $100,000.

As part of ABC's "Summer Fun & Games," the Season 4 premiere episode features two games: one with actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell vs. "Saturday Night Live"'s Leslie Jones, followed by actress Cheryl Hines competing against Anthony Anderson (ABC's "black-ish"). "The $100,000 Pyramid" premieres SUNDAY, JUNE 9 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

Produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, "The $100,000 Pyramid" is taped in front of a live studio audience in New York. "The $100,000 Pyramid" is executive produced by Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino.



