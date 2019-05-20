Scoop: Coming Up On Rebroadcast Of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Despite Beverly wanting the two boys to bond, Adam and Johnny Atkins compete for the head of the Highlander Club at school. Meanwhile, Barry tries to keep him and JTP from the same fate of Murray falling out of touch with his high school friends on "The Goldbergs," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/20/19)

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey ("Bridesmaids") as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt ("Ratatouille") as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile ("Good Luck Chuck") as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia ("The X Factor") as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal ("Just Shoot Me") as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Murray Goldberg.

Guest starring is Clancy Brown as Mr. Crosby, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Alex Jennings as Carla, Zayne Emory as JC Spink, Joshua Carlon as Mike C. Levy, Zach Callison as Corbett, Nate Hartley as Dan, Niko Guardado as Ruben Amaro Jr., Sam Kindseth as Dave Sirota, Pat Finn as Kormy, Kirk FOX as Tall Jake and Chip Chinery as Dancing Bruce.

"There Can Be Only One Highlander Club" was written by Donielle Muransky and Alison Rich, and directed by Lew Schneider.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Lew Schneider, David Guarascio and Andrew Secunda are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Goldbergs" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, L parental guideline.