John Leguizamo Will Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Find out what's happening on John Leguizamo, Tyra Banks and David Muir Headline Guest Lineup on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Sept. 7-11, the kickoff to "Live"'s 33rd season.



Segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO INTERVIEWS and VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, Sept. 7 - Kelly and Ryan host "Live's Labor Day Cookout" and chat with actress HILARY SWANK about the series "Away." BRETT ELDREDGE gives a backyard performance of the song "Magnolia"; and Kelly, Ryan and Michael Gelman each share a favorite cookout grilling recipe.



Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Kelly and Ryan reunite as "Live" returns to its New York studio after more than five months of shows produced remotely via video chat. The hosts speak with JOHN LEGUIZAMO about the film "Critical Thinking." Also, to celebrate returning to its "home" studio, "Live" kicks off a month-long focus on "Live @Home." The four themed weeks begin with "@Home Improvement Week" with MONICA MANGIN sharing ideas for creating "an outdoor oasis @ home."



Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Actress JESSICA ALBA talks about "L.A.'s Finest," Kelly and Ryan catch up with DAVID MUIR, and "@Home Improvement Week" continues with lifestyle expert AMY GOODMAN teaching how to declutter and get organized.



Thursday, Sept. 10 - TYRA BANKS chats with Kelly and Ryan about the new season of "Dancing with the Stars," and designer VERN YIP demonstrates how to "paint like a professional" for "@Home Improvement Week."



Friday, Sept. 11 - Kelly and Ryan talk with DREW SCOTT about the HGTV series "Brother Vs. Brother," and "@Home Improvement Week" concludes with expert JASON CAMERON teaching "DIY repairs @ home."



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

View More TV Stories Related Articles