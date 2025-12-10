Video: Holiday Carols from A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Milwaukee Rep

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Let the 50th Anniversary Company of A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Rep get you into the holiday spirit with festive carols like "Joy to the World" and "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" at the historic Pabst Theater.

Milwaukee local favorite Matt Daniels returns in the celebrated performance of Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Jordan Anthony Arredondo as Fred, Mark Corkins as Ghost of Marley, Todd Denning as Ghost of Christmas Present, Kevin Kantor as Ghost of Christmas Past, George Lorimer as Young Scrooge, Reese Madigan as Bob Cratchit and newcomers Emily S. Chang as Belle who recently performed in The Coast Starlight this past season and local standout Lachrisa Grandberry as Mrs. Cratchit. James Pickering, who performed the role of Bob Cratchit in the first 1976 production and has since played various roles including 14 years as Scrooge, returns this year alongside his wife Tami Workentin as Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig.

A Christmas Carol features 19 young performers from across the greater Milwaukee area. This year’s young performer cast includes Finley Rose Brown as Want, Isaac Bruce as Matthew Cratchit, Luke Drope as Ensemble, Cooper Felkey as Ensemble, Zoah Hirano as Ignorance/Sniffer, Connor Keigher as Ensemble, Ira Kindkeppel-Longden as Thomas, Gus Kolbe as Peter Cratchit, Olive Krutsch as Emily Cratchit, Ziva Lavoe as Ensemble, Luca Lombardo as Ensemble, Olivia Loomis as Ensemble, Clara Mintie as Ensemble, Annalise Nordstrom as Turkey Kid, Rocco Onorato as Teen Scrooge, Vivian Staffeldt as Belinda Cratchit, Mari Streicher as Martha Cratchit, Lainey Techtmann as Boy Scrooge, and Harold Wagner as Tiny Tim.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Mark Clements. The creative team includes: music director Dan Kazemi, scenic designer Todd Edward Ivins, Costume Designer Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting designer Jeff Nellis, sound designer Barry G. Funderburg, original score and music arranged by John Tanner, stage movement by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink, dialect coach Jayne Regan Pink, violence coordinator Reese Madigan, associate director and casting Jonathan Hetler, associate lighting designer Jason Fassl, orchestrations by Larry Moore, stage manager Terence Orleans Alexander and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

Join local celebrities as they perform a special VIP walk -on role in A Christmas Carol including: Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Dominique Johnson on Saturday, December 13 at 7pm,Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce CEO Dale Kooyenga on Wednesday, December 3 at 7pm, TMJ4 Reporter Cassandra McShepard on Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm and Special Events Genius David Caruso on Thursday, December 18 at 7pm.

