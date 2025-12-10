Video: NOISES OFF at Pioneer Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's Noises Off by Michael Frayn, running through December 20ty 20, 2025 at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

Noises Off takes audiences behind the scenes (and then back onstage) with a troupe of eccentric actors attempting to stage a farce of their own—complete with slamming doors, missing sardines, and comedic catastrophe at every turn.

The cast features PTC alumni Rhett Guter* (PTC's White Christmas, Annie National Tour) as Garry LeJeune; Robert Mammana* (PTC's Prayer for the French Republic, Broadway's Les Misérables) as Lloyd Dallas; David Manis* (PTC's Clybourne Park, Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird) as Selsdon Mowbray; Linda Mugleston* (PTC's Souvenir, Broadway's The Music Man) as Dotty Otley; and Kilty Reidy* (PTC's The Music Man, Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone) as Tim Allgood.

Making their PTC debuts are Terence Archie* (Broadway's Company and Ragtime) as Frederic Fellowes; Sarah Marie Joyce* (Normalcy at Playwright's Horizons) as Belinda Blair; and Olivia Kaufmann* (Broadway's Mean Girls) as Brooke Ashton.

Avneet Kaur Sandhu, currently a senior in the University of Utah Actor Training Program and a 2025-2026 PTC Intern, plays Poppy Norton-Taylor.

