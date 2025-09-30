Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2025 - HADESTOWN Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we kick off another exciting day on the Great White Way, let’s catch up on the most buzzed-about stories you might have missed. Christopher Lowell gears up for another Second Stage production with Marjorie Prime, hot on the heels of his Broadway debut. There’s a new cast in town for Hadestown—see fresh production photos and get to know the new faces. Meanwhile, Phantom’s legacy continues as Masquerade releases its first look inside the show. Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Robin de Jesús about his new Netflix project, or catch video highlights from Ragtime’s first Broadway preview and final bows in Oh, Mary!. On the industry side, learn what Meta’s ad changes mean for theater marketing, and don’t miss reviews for Irish Rep’s The Honey Trap and La MaMa’s And Then We Were No More. There’s something theatrical for everyone—let’s get into today’s headlines!
|
Interview: Christopher Lowell Wants to 'Meet the Moment' of MARJORIE PRIME
Just last fall, film and television star Christopher Lowell was gearing up for a major career milestone... his Broadway debut. He went on to take his first official Broadway bow at the Hayes Theatre in the acclaimed Second Stage production of Leslye Headland's Cult of Love, on December 12, 2024. Exactly one year later, Lowell will be back on Broadway, at the Hayes Theatre, starring in yet another Second Stage production- Marjorie Prime.
Exclusive: Robin de Jesús on Playing an Ambitious New York Chef in Netflix's BLACK RABBIT
by Josh Sharpe
With his series Black Rabbit now on Netflix, BroadwayWorld caught up with actor Robin de Jesús, diving into this new series, his love for cooking, and his dream stage project.. (more...
)
When AI Replaces Targeting: What Meta’s 2026 Update Means for Theater Marketing
by Yuliia Bohatyr
| Video: Go Inside the First Performance of RAGTIME on Broadway
by Michael Major
Go inside the first performance of Ragtime on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. The new video features their first preview curtain call, along with audiences arriving at Lincoln Center and the high energy at the stage door after the show.. (more...)
| Video: Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani & Michael Urie Take Final OH, MARY! Bows
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Michael Urie taking their final bows in Oh, Mary on Broadway. They will be succeeded by Hannah Solow, Phillip James Brannon, and James Scully.. (more...)
|
Video: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk WAITING FOR GODOT, Real-Life Friendship on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
by Josh Sharpe
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are now on Broadway in Jamie Lloyd's new production of Waiting for Godot. The real-life friends sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to dive into the new production of the Samuel Beckett play. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Video: Jennifer Lopez Talks Lifelong Love of Musicals on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Previews KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
by Josh Sharpe
Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to preview the new screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Check out the full interview, where she recalls her early theater experiences, including her job selling programs for The Phantom of the Opera outside the Majestic Theater.. (more...)
Video: Jennifer Lopez Talks Lifelong Love of Musicals on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Previews KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN
by Josh Sharpe
Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to preview the new screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Check out the full interview, where she recalls her early theater experiences, including her job selling programs for The Phantom of the Opera outside the Majestic Theater.. (more...)
Video: First Look Inside MASQUERADE Revealed
by Michael Major
Masquerade stars Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Hugh Panaro, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, and Nik Walker as the Phantom, with Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy, Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Anna Zavelson as Christine. See the video!. (more...)
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Before Chess moves to the Imperial Theatre, the first moves are made in the rehearsal studio. Watch in this video as Bryce Pinkham and more of the cast take you behind the scenes of rehearsals so far!. (more...)
Video: Watch a First Look at ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Romy & Michele: the Musical is getting ready for its Off-Broadway debut! Ahead of the new production, the production presented a special preview at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside The West Bank Café. Watch the video!. (more...)
Year after year, more advertising platforms push marketers to rely on their AI tools. Meta, which remains one of the most important digital channels for the live entertainment world, has been especially aggressive in this shift. The centerpiece of its automation push is Advantage+, a suite of AI-driven tools that promise to simplify campaign management, optimize budgets in real time, and find new customers more efficiently than any human strategist ever could. . (more...
)
Florencia Cuenca Will Lead and Direct Invitation-Only Reading of New Musical DESAPARECIDAS
by Stephi Wild
An invitation only reading presentation of the new musical Desaparecidas will take place on Wednesday, October 1st at Pearl Studios in New York City.. (more...
)
Musical Theatre Showcase Will Be Held This Week at Ripley-Grier Studios
by Stephi Wild
This dynamic evening will feature 10 driven young actors, each bringing unique artistry shaped by international backgrounds and multidisciplinary training. . (more...
)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Courts Rule in Favor of Artists Over NEA Funding
by Alex Freeman
In New York, Manhattan Theatre Club ushers in a new era with a new Artistic Director, while in Louisville, a new dual leadership team takes the reins at Actors Theatre of Louisville. The industry is also facing key challenges head-on, from a major court victory securing federal arts funding to a legal dispute on Broadway and a push by UK unions to ensure the safety of front-of-house staff. We also check in with the winner of the Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre Education on the state of arts education.. (more...
)
Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann . Directed by Matt Torney, the cast includes Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...
)
Review Roundup: AND THEN WE WERE NO MORE at La MaMa
by Nicole Rosky
And Then We Were No More, a new play written by Tim Blake Nelson, just opened at La MaMa. Directed by Mark Wing-Davey, the off-Broadway production is produced by La MaMa and Carol Ostrow of Stop The Wind Theatricals. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...
)
Review Roundup: 50 FIRST DATES: THE MUSICAL at the Other Palace
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about 50 First Dates: The Musical! Learn more about the production now playing at the Other Palace Theatre, and read BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here.. (more...
)
Jack Ducat and More to Lead ELF THE MUSICAL Tour This Holiday Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
|Around the Broadway World
The full cast has been revealed for the brand-new tour of Elf The Musical launching this holiday season, following the limited holiday Broadway engagement at The Marquis Theatre last year. Learn more! . (more...
)
Jonas Brothers Add More North American Dates to Ongoing Tour
by Josh Sharpe
After launching their ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour in August and playing sold-out shows across the U.S. and Canada, Jonas Brothers have announced additional North American dates. . (more...
)
Review Roundup: HUZZAH! at San Diego's Old Globe
by Joshua Wright
What did the critics think of Huzzah!, the new musical by Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, the Globe's Come Fall in Love–The DDLJ Musical) and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical, Bat Boy)?. (more...)
THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Original Cast to Reunite for One-Night Only Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, an Original Broadway Cast Reunion will take place to benefit MCC Theater. Learn more about the concert and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...
)
Is SCHMIGADOON! Teasing a Broadway Future?
by Michael Major
Could Schmigadoon! be returning? A verified Instagram account with the handle @schmigadoon has released a new teaser, possibly hinting that the beloved series could have something in store for its future.. (more...
)
DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE Sets Home Release; Bonus Content Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will arrive at home on digital platforms to buy or rent September 30, 2025, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray November 11, 2025. Find out about the exclusive bonus content here! . (more...
)
Review: CINDERELLA, London Coliseum
by Aliya Al-Hassan
It’s over 40 years since English National Opera staged Rossini's Cinderella (La Cenerentola) and they open their 2025-26 season with a vibrant new production of the sparkling comedy. After the rocky time the company has had in recent times, it is great to see them having such fun on stage.. (more...
)
Adam Rapp, Tom Kitt and More Will Bring New Projects to the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center has just announced its fall slate of developmental programming, furthering its commitment to expand its support of new work outside of its traditional summer season. We have all of the details here!. (more...
)
Jessica Vosk
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Blossom of snow
May you bloom and grow
Bloom and grow forever
Edelweiss, edelweiss
Bless my homeland forever."
- The Sound of Music