Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 30, 2025 - HADESTOWN Welcomes New Stars and More

Video: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk WAITING FOR GODOT, Real-Life Friendship on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Josh Sharpe

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are now on Broadway in Jamie Lloyd's new production of Waiting for Godot. The real-life friends sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to dive into the new production of the Samuel Beckett play. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: Jennifer Lopez Talks Lifelong Love of Musicals on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Previews KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

by Josh Sharpe

Jennifer Lopez recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to preview the new screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman. Check out the full interview, where she recalls her early theater experiences, including her job selling programs for The Phantom of the Opera outside the Majestic Theater.. (more...)

Video: First Look Inside MASQUERADE Revealed

by Michael Major

Masquerade stars Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Hugh Panaro, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, and Nik Walker as the Phantom, with Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy, Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Anna Zavelson as Christine. See the video!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Before Chess moves to the Imperial Theatre, the first moves are made in the rehearsal studio. Watch in this video as Bryce Pinkham and more of the cast take you behind the scenes of rehearsals so far!. (more...)