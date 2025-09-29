 tracker
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHESS on Broadway

Chess begins performances on October 15, 2025.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Before Chess moves to the Imperial Theatre, the first moves are made in the rehearsal studio. Watch in this video as Bryce Pinkham and more of the cast take you behind the scenes of rehearsals so far!

This fall, see powerhouse trio Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, acclaimed stage and screen star Lea Michele, and breakout talent Nicholas Christopher in Chess, a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion. 

Chess features a score by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Tim Rice, with a new book written by Danny Strong and direction by Michael Mayer.



