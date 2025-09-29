Photos: Ariana DeBose and More in Rehearsals for THE BAKER'S WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are underway for The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company. You can now get a first look at photos of the company in rehearsals here!

The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein, music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz, based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and direction by Gordon Greenberg.

The Baker’s Wife will run from October 23 – December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater, with an opening night set for November 11, 2025.

The Baker’s Wife will feature Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Ariana DeBose as Geneviève Castagnet, Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Judy Kuhn, Kelly Lester, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its first major New York appearance. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.