Video: Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani & Michael Urie Take Final OH, MARY! Bows

On Sunday, Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Michael Urie took their final bows in Oh, Mary on Broadway. See the "Monsoon Administration" in their final curtain call below. They will be succeeded by Hannah Solow, Phillip James Brannon, and James Scully, who begin performances on Tuesday for a two week engagement through October 12.

The cast of Oh, Mary! also features Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone' and Martin Landry as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle.’ Julian Manjerico, Jackie Sanders, and Sean Peter Forte complete the company.

Harris will remain with the cast alongside Krakowski, Jackson, and Morrison, and Landry will play ‘Mary’s Husband’ until original company member Tony Macht returns on November 18, 2025.

Jane Krakowski, Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison will join the cast of the Tony Award-winning hit comedy beginning October 14, 2025. They play a limited eight-week engagement through December 7, 2025.

Written by 2025 Tony Award-winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment and won two 2025 Tony Awards. Originally meant to be a limited 12-week Broadway engagement, tickets for Oh, Mary! are now on sale through July 5, 2026.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

General tickets for Oh, Mary! begin at $58.00 (including fees) and are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery can be accessed at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets are available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, day-of, when the box office opens.