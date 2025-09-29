DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE Sets Home Release; Bonus Content Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will arrive at home on digital platforms to buy or rent September 30, 2025, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray November 11, 2025 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The release includes one hour of exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes that highlight high society settings, a cast celebration, and much more. In addition, a complete Blu-ray anthology will be released. The Ultimate Legacy Collection will include all six seasons and the three films housed in an exclusive, all-new 52-page book featuring a special foreword by creator, writer, and producer Julian Fellowes, behind-the-scenes photos, costume and set design sketches, and more.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. When Mary finds herself at the center of a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the entire household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change as the staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interviews with cast members here and here.

The movie stars returning cast members Hugh Bonneville (Paddington), Jim Carter (Shakespeare in Love), Michelle Dockery (The Gentlemen), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Elizabeth McGovern (Ordinary People), and Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the Dead). It is helmed by Downton Abbey creatives, Director/Producer Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”), Writer Simon Curtis (Downton Abbey: A New Age), and Producers Gareth Neame (“Downton Abbey”, “The Gilded Age”) and Liz Trubridge (“Downton Abbey”, Downton Abbey).

Bonus Features

Changing Times – Cast and filmmakers discuss how the changing times of the era helped lay the groundwork for the characters’ happy endings while providing audiences with the optimism that they will continue on successfully into the modern world.

Society Season – DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE takes audiences along as the Crawleys participate in the London season, a traditional period of prestigious events in British high society. Here, the cast and filmmakers explore the details of how these events come together throughout the film. Lady Petersfield’s Ball Ascot Race The County Show

Authentic to the Core – The cast, filmmakers, and historical advisor Alastair Bruce reveal the work and details that went into bringing historical authenticity to the film.

A Farewell to Fans – The cast and filmmakers share heartfelt messages expressing their immense gratitude for the fans’ unwavering support and love for the franchise.

DOWNTON ABBEY Celebrates THE GRAND FINALE – Hugh Bonneville invites the entire cast of DOWNTON ABBEY to a high-tea celebration of their global hit franchise. The beloved stars share stories, confessions, and music as they bring their DOWNTON journey to a close with a toast to the third and final film, including a world-exclusive scene.

Feature Commentary with Director Simon Curtis and Actress Elizabeth McGovern