Jack Ducat and More to Lead ELF THE MUSICAL Tour This Holiday Season

The full cast has been revealed for the brand-new tour of Elf The Musical launching on November 1 following the limited holiday Broadway engagement at The Marquis Theatre last year. The tour will come to 10 cities this holiday season, including Chicago, Atlanta, and San Antonio.

The tour will be led by Jack Ducat as Buddy, Felicia Martis as Jovie, Jeff Brooks as Walter Hobbs, Yara Martin as Emily Hobbs, Ryan Duck and Camden Kwok as Michael Hobbs / Little Boy, Andrew Hendrick as Santa Claus / Mr. Greenway, Katelyn Lauria as Deb, Darius J. Manuel as Macy’s Manager/Hot Dog Vendor. They will be joined by Connor Barton, Calista Case, Derick Donato, Adam Furgal, Kabir Gandhi, Tanner Gleeson, Patrick Johnson, Vanessa Mitchell, Clark Anton Rulon, Emma Sucato, Mikayla Thrasher, Alysia Varstardis, Annie Wogisch, and Keila Sue Wong.

Elf The Musical, inspired by the hit film, is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life changes forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.



Following two hugely successful seasons in London’s West End in 2022 and 2023, Elf The Musical returned to Broadway for the first time in over a decade in 2024, and spread holiday cheer to sold-out, record-breaking audiences once again. Over the course of Elf The Musical’s 8-week run, the show delighted over 94,000 guests and broke two Marquis Theatre Box Office Records.