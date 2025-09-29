THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Original Cast to Reunite for One-Night Only Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bridges of Madison County: In Concert, an Original Broadway Cast Reunion will take place to benefit MCC Theater.

This one-night-only event will star Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale and feature an expanded 20-piece orchestra conducted by Jason Robert Brown, featuring Orchestrations by Brown. The Bridges of Madison County features a book by Marsha Norman, music & lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, and is based on the novel by Robert James Waller. Original Broadway director Bartlett Sher returns to direct the concert, whichwill take place on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 7PM at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert will be followed by a gala celebration at 9PM.

The concert will feature Original Broadway Cast Members Ephie Aardema, Jennifer Allen, Whitney Bashor, Charlie Franklin, Kevin Kern, Caitlin Kinnunen, Katie Klaus, Derek Klena, Luke Marinkovich, Michael X. Martin, Cass Morgan, Aaron Ramey, and Dan Sharkey.

The 20-piece orchestra will include returning members of the original Broadway orchestra Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Kiku Enomoto, Justin Goldner, Benny Koonyevsky, Randy Landau, Katherine Livolsi-Landau, Andrew Resnick, Gary Sieger, and Paul Woodiel.

The concert will also feature many members of the Original Broadway creative team, including Music DirectorTom Murray, Music Coordinator Michael Aarons, and Sound Designer Jon Weston. Original Broadway Stage Mangers Jenn Rae Moore and Lisa Chernoff will be joined by Kaitlin Marsh for the concert. Original casting is by Bernie Telsey