Photos: Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More in HADESTOWN

You can now get a first look at the new cast of Hadestown on Broadway! This is the first time since the show premiered about 6 years ago that all five principal cast members have been replaced. The group began performances on Broadway on September 2nd.

Hadestown currently stars Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.