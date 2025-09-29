Video: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Talk WAITING FOR GODOT, Real-Life Friendship on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are now on Broadway in Jamie Lloyd's new production of Waiting for Godot. The real-life friends, who are known for their roles together in the Bill & Ted franchise, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to dive into the new production of the Samuel Beckett play.

During the conversation, they discussed their real-life friendship, and what they admire about each other as performers and as people. "One of the reasons we're still friends is his ability to be the same person through all of this stuff that we go through in the industry," said Winter of his co-star.

Reeves, an avid motercyclist, compared the act of riding a motercycle with performing live theatre. " I think they both ask for a presence that is heightened and concentrated. Watch the full interview, which also takes a look at the career of Alex Winter, having gotten his start on Broadway in the 1970s. The strictly limited engagement of Waiting For Godot is now playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production will also feature Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.