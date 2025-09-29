Is SCHMIGADOON! Teasing a Broadway Future?

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Could Schmigadoon! be returning? A verified Instagram account with the handle @schmigadoon has released a new teaser, possibly hinting that the beloved series could have something in store for its future.

After being canceled prior to its third season, a musical adaptation of Schmigadoon! premiered earlier this year. There is no information regarding what the account could be teasing, whether its a third season, a Broadway transfer, or another production elsewhere.

"Schhhhh…stay tuned," the caption reads.

The recent Kennedy Center run of Schmigadoon! starred two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Kennedy Center’s Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life.

They are joined by Emmy winner and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Yellow Face, Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) reprising her role from the Apple Original series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants, The Kennedy Center’s Footloose) as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Doc Lopez, Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mayor Menlove, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Suffs, The Cher Show) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as Danny Bailey.

Also featured in the cast are Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn Mcclelland as Ruth O’Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.

Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli will direct and choreograph the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy