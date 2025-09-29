Photos: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and More Celebrate WAITING FOR GODOT Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jamie Lloyd returns to Broadway with a new production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Check out photos of the cast on the opening night red carpet below!

The strictly limited engagement is now playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production will also feature Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio. Meet the cast of Waiting For Godot below!

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas