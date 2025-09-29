Video: Jennifer Lopez Talks Lifelong Love of Musicals on CBS SUNDAY MORNING, Previews KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is making her movie musical debut in the big-screen adaptation of the hit stage musical. It's a long time coming for the movie star who, for years, had hoped to star in a film in this genre.

"I just thought to myself, 'This is what I've been waiting for my whole life!'" she said of the project during a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "I grew up on musicals. My mom loved musicals, and so I saw every musical you could think of."

Among her theater idols are Rita Moreno and Chita Rivera, who played the roles of Ingrid Luna and Aurora in the original Broadway productions. "I understood that I had to make it my own," said Lopez of taking on the multi-faceted part. Watch the full interview, where she recalls her early theater experiences, which included her job selling programs for The Phantom of the Opera outside the Majestic Theater.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.