Video: Watch a First Look at ROMY & MICHELE: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Romy & Michele: the Musical is getting ready for its Off-Broadway debut! Ahead of the new production, the production presented a special preview at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside The West Bank Café. See new videos of Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, and more singing songs from the musical below!

Based on the cult film classic Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, the musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff, music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (“Orange is the New Black”), orchestrations by Keith Harrison Dworkin (Emojiland), and direction by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages).

Laura Bell Bundy, Kara Lindsay, Jordan Kai Burnett, and Michael Thomas Grant Sing From 'Romy & Michele: the Musical'

Je'Shaun Jackson & Cast Sing "Welcome to the Party"

For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. When Romy and Michele are invited to their ten year high school reunion Michele envisions the whole experience as a fun road trip, while Romy, very reluctantly, agrees to go but only if they come up with something to impress their classmates. To this end the two hatch an outrageous scheme to totally re-invent themselves. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, Romy & Michele: The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

Romy & Michele is produced by Barry Kemp, Stephen Soucy, Peter Schneider and Laurence Mark with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.