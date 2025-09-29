Photos: Hugh Panaro, Telly Leung, and More in MASQUERADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Music of the Night is rising above New York City once more, as Masquerade has released an exclusive first look inside the world of the Phantom of the Opera. All six of Masquerade’s Phantoms have been captured, including Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Hugh Panaro, Kyle Scatliffe, Clay Singer, and Nik Walker, along with Haile Ferrier, Erin LeCroy, Francesca Mehrotra, Riley Noland, Kaley Ann Voorhees, and Anna Zavelson. Check out the photos below!

Tickets to Masquerade, in performances at 218 West 57th Street, are available now through February 1, 2026.

The cast of Masquerade includes Alaska, Laura Lee Anderson, Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Francisco Javier González, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Rawb Lane, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Sami Merdinian, Anna Monoxide, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Jack Sullivan, Olivia Tarchick, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Nikita Yermak, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade includes Rosario Arcuri, Shai Baitel, Hunter Bird, Yeman Brown, Alan Busch Jr., Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Chris Habana, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Kate Lumpkin, Lee McCutcheon, Scott Pask, Diane Paulus, Alicia Rodis, Gypsy Snider, Emilio Sosa, Tori Sparks, Ben Stanton, Mike Tyus, David Andrew Wilson, and William Waldrop.

The production team of Masquerade includes Gabriella Acquaviva, Adam Adelman, Stephen Arnold, Kimberly Baird, Jason Baruch, Sarah Battaglia, Sean Beach, Mikayla Gold Benson, Evan Bernardin, Will Blumberg, Antoine Boissereau, Nicholas Bologna, Carolyn Boyd, Jason Brantman, Simon Broucke, Yeman Brown, Kimberly Butler-Gilkeson, Ruth Carsch, Sam Corbett, Rick Criswell, Eric Dente, Hailey Delaney, Eli Diker, Randall Etheredge, Stephanie Leah Evans, Shoshana Fisher, Alex Fogel, Alex Fouquet, Dawn-Elin Fraser, Megan Frazier, Misha Fristensky, Christina Grant, Simon Hammerstein, Billie Harmon, Jenn Harrison, Kelbi Hevia Carrig, Cesar Hawas, Isaac Hayward, Heather Howard, Amelie Julicher, Andrew Katz, Richard Kimmel, Viktoria-Isabella King, Jeffery Kurtze, Tahshea LaBrew, Tara Layous, Randy Luna, Abigail Marlin, Dorothy Masters, Fiona McDougal, Brian Messina, Brittney Mims, Rick Miramontez, Juan Pablo Montoya, Richard Muske, Conner Needham, Sasha Onichuck, Vittoria Orlando, Mark Osgood, Amanda Perry, Dotty Peterson, Cinder Petrichor, Andrea Raasch, Diana Rebholz, Lili Rosen, Sadie Schlesinger, Fiona Santos, Jake Scudder, Max Seelig, Giza Selimi, Ashley Setzler, Kimberly Shaw, James Sherwood, David Shocket, Eric Sikoryak, Nakkia Smalls, Josephine Stark, Willa Stow, Naomi Symeou, Kristopher Thompson-Bolden, Amanda Ting, Madilyn Tramonte, Mike Tyus, Benjamin Weigel, Hope Weiner, Randy Weiner, Carl Whipple, Nzinga Williams, Chelsea Wilson, Mike Wojchik, Asher Young, and Alec Zbornak.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests are invited to experience the Music Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it provides more than just “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with Lloyd Webber Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Oscar Ouk