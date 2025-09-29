 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre

The Honey Trap will run through November 9, 2025.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann . Directed by Matt Torney, the cast includes Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel MarconiSamantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski. 
 
Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play...

 

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Thanks in part to its striking production by Matt Torney, who makes an impressive directing debut at Irish Rep, The Honey Trap offers some highly engrossing theater. Leo McGann’s drama might be more fully expressed as a screenplay, but for now hot acting and potent atmosphere help to make it quite a satisfying show.

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Though The Honey Trap clamps down in an emotionally stunning conclusion, a reviewer’s mild query is whether in the Dave/Charlie twist does McGann risk confusing literally inclined spectators too much before revealing his devastating destination?

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image Marc Miller, Talkin' Broadway: The press rep at Irish Repertory Theatre, always helpful and cheery, seemed even more effusive than usual, as if she were about to hand out tickets to a winner. She wasn't wrong. The Honey Trap, Irish Rep's New York premiere of Leo McGann's drama, is a finely wrought, deeply emotional account of a difficult moment in Irish history (aren't they all?), anchored by a stellar lead performance, and culminating in one of the tensest scenes I've seen on a stage in years.

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Hayden is mesmerizing as Dave, confident and combative one moment and then gradually revealing hidden depths of remorse and resignation as the story unfolds. Sharing his story — or as Emily would put it, “his truth” — really does seem to have a cathartic effect on the man. The Irish have always had a gift for spinning yarns, after all, and The Honey Trap underscores how hard it is to pin down something as subjectively elusive as the truth.

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image David Walters, Front Row Center: The Honey Trap is another prize, another winner, on Irish Repertory Theatre’s shelf of good historical dramas with deep psychological underpinnings that make for a great night out at the theatre.

Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre Image
Average Rating: 74.0%


Reader Reviews

To post a comment, you must register and login.


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
Art
24 ratings

Art
Operation Mincemeat
71 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
71 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos