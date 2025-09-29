Review Roundup: THE HONEY TRAP at Irish Repertory Theatre

Now running at Irish Repertory Theatre is the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann . Directed by Matt Torney, the cast includes Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Molly Ranson, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski.



Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play...

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Thanks in part to its striking production by Matt Torney, who makes an impressive directing debut at Irish Rep, The Honey Trap offers some highly engrossing theater. Leo McGann’s drama might be more fully expressed as a screenplay, but for now hot acting and potent atmosphere help to make it quite a satisfying show.

David Finkle, New York Stage Review: Though The Honey Trap clamps down in an emotionally stunning conclusion, a reviewer’s mild query is whether in the Dave/Charlie twist does McGann risk confusing literally inclined spectators too much before revealing his devastating destination?

Marc Miller, Talkin' Broadway: The press rep at Irish Repertory Theatre, always helpful and cheery, seemed even more effusive than usual, as if she were about to hand out tickets to a winner. She wasn't wrong. The Honey Trap, Irish Rep's New York premiere of Leo McGann's drama, is a finely wrought, deeply emotional account of a difficult moment in Irish history (aren't they all?), anchored by a stellar lead performance, and culminating in one of the tensest scenes I've seen on a stage in years.

Thom Geier, Culture Sauce: Hayden is mesmerizing as Dave, confident and combative one moment and then gradually revealing hidden depths of remorse and resignation as the story unfolds. Sharing his story — or as Emily would put it, “his truth” — really does seem to have a cathartic effect on the man. The Irish have always had a gift for spinning yarns, after all, and The Honey Trap underscores how hard it is to pin down something as subjectively elusive as the truth.

David Walters, Front Row Center: The Honey Trap is another prize, another winner, on Irish Repertory Theatre’s shelf of good historical dramas with deep psychological underpinnings that make for a great night out at the theatre.