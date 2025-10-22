Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2025- HAMILTON Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It’s a brand new day and we’ve got your perfect primer with all the latest theatre highlights. Go inside rehearsals for Bat Boy at New York City Center, dive into our exclusive interview with Grammy winner Kurt Elling on making his Broadway debut in Hadestown, and check the numbers as Hamilton tops the Broadway grosses over Wicked by $1 million! Plus, Laura Benanti had us laughing once again as she returned as Melania Trump on The Late Show, and we snapped some gorgeous shots from the HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY concert and the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala. Big news on the industry front: Broadway musicians may strike if a contract isn’t reached by Thursday, and there’s fresh casting for Chicago and Shucked. Don’t miss all the buzz about WICKED: FOR GOOD and much more from around the Broadway world. Scroll on for more must-see videos, exclusive stories, and today's hottest theatrical moments!
Video: Inside Rehearsals for BAT BOY at New York City Center
Rehearsals are very much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical. Watch in this video as the cast previews 'Hold Me, Bat Boy' and 'Three Bedroom House' and explains what the show is all about.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/19/25 - HAMILTON Beats WICKED by Over $1 Million
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/19/2025.
Debut of the Month: Kurt Elling on His HADESTOWN Experience: 'My Heart is Wide Open'
BroadwayWorld spoke with two-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling about making his Broadway debut as Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. Read the full interview here!
|Exclusive
|Must Watch
| Video: Laura Benanti Returns as First Lady Melania Trump on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
During Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Laura Benanti reprised her fan-favorite performance as Melania Trump. Watch the clip now!. (more...)
| Videos: Inside Rehearsals For BAT BOY at New York City Center
by Michael Major
Go inside rehearsals for New York City Center's upcoming production of Bat Boy! Watch videos of the cast rehearsing 'Hold Me, Bat Boy,' as well as Kerry Butler and Gabi Currubba singing 'Three Bedroom House.'. (more...)
Video: Watch Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney in 'Freeze Your Brain' Music Video
Video: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatre Under the Stars
by Stephi Wild
A new video has been released, featuring clips from Theatre Under The Stars' all-new production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Broadway Sings Lorenz Hart
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY Concert at the Majestic Theater
by Bruce Glikas
Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series, was held on October 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
| Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala
by Jennifer Broski
The Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted its annual Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala celebrated 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway Company Celebrates 10 Year Reunion
Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala
Photos: Check Out New Characters Posters for WICKED: FOR GOOD
Photos: Entertainment Community Provides Flu Shots to Broadway Community
|Industry Insights
AFM Local 802 Prepared to 'Strike Immediately' If Contract Isn't Reached By Thursday
by Stephi Wild
AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, has released a statement from Local 802 President Bob Suttmann, noting that they are prepared to strike immediately if a new contract isn't reached by Thursday.. (more...)
Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications For Theatre Of Change Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Applications are now open for Broadway Advocacy Coalition's flagship Theater of Change workshop, a program in partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School. Learn how to apply!. (more...)
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
