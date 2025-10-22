 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2025- HAMILTON Tops the Grosses and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 22, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 22, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It’s a brand new day and we’ve got your perfect primer with all the latest theatre highlights. Go inside rehearsals for Bat Boy at New York City Center, dive into our exclusive interview with Grammy winner Kurt Elling on making his Broadway debut in Hadestown, and check the numbers as Hamilton tops the Broadway grosses over Wicked by $1 million! Plus, Laura Benanti had us laughing once again as she returned as Melania Trump on The Late Show, and we snapped some gorgeous shots from the HAZBIN HOTEL: LIVE ON BROADWAY concert and the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala. Big news on the industry front: Broadway musicians may strike if a contract isn’t reached by Thursday, and there’s fresh casting for Chicago and Shucked. Don’t miss all the buzz about WICKED: FOR GOOD and much more from around the Broadway world. Scroll on for more must-see videos, exclusive stories, and today's hottest theatrical moments!

The Front Page
Video: Inside Rehearsals for BAT BOY at New York City Center

Rehearsals are very much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical. Watch in this video as the cast previews 'Hold Me, Bat Boy' and 'Three Bedroom House' and explains what the show is all about.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/19/25 - HAMILTON Beats WICKED by Over $1 Million

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/19/2025.
Debut of the Month: Kurt Elling on His HADESTOWN Experience: 'My Heart is Wide Open'

BroadwayWorld spoke with two-time Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling about making his Broadway debut as Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway. Read the full interview here!

Exclusive
by Michael Major
Go backstage at Breaking the Binary Theatre's The Drowsy Chaperone with Jonathan van Ness! The Emmy-winner took BroadwayWorld backstage at the one-night-only Carnegie Hall performance with new photos.. (more...)
 
Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
During Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Laura Benanti reprised her fan-favorite performance as Melania Trump. Watch the clip now!. (more...)
by Michael Major
Go inside rehearsals for New York City Center's upcoming production of Bat Boy! Watch videos of the cast rehearsing 'Hold Me, Bat Boy,' as well as Kerry Butler and Gabi Currubba singing 'Three Bedroom House.'. (more...)

by Nicole Rosky
Where better to freeze your brain than a 7-Eleven? Watch in this video as Casey Likes and Lorna Courtney perform 'Freeze Your Brain' from Heathers on location in an all-new music video.. (more...)

Video: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Theatre Under the Stars
by Stephi Wild
A new video has been released, featuring clips from Theatre Under The Stars' all-new production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Broadway Sings Lorenz Hart
by Sidney Paterra
Before Oscar Hammerstein II came along, Richard Rodgers was making beautiful music with Lorenz Hart. The pair worked together on 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs from 1919 until Hart's death in 1943. The end of their creative partnership is the focus of the new film Blue Moon. Study up on just a few of their most iconic tunes as performed by some of Broadway's brightest stars with these videos.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the hit adult animated musical series, was held on October 20. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
by Jennifer Broski
The Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted its annual Gala  at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala celebrated 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage. Check out photos here!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Sunday, October 12, the Broadway company of School of Rock held a 10-year reunion at Beer Authority Times Square. See photos here! . (more...)

Photos: Entertainment Community Provides Flu Shots to Broadway Community
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Since September, the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Broadway Flu Shot program— funded by Broadway Cares—has vaccinated over 1,000 people! See photos!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights

AFM Local 802 Prepared to 'Strike Immediately' If Contract Isn't Reached By Thursday
by Stephi Wild
AFM Local 802, the union representing Broadway musicians, has released a statement from Local 802 President Bob Suttmann, noting that they are prepared to strike immediately if a new contract isn't reached by Thursday.. (more...)

Broadway Advocacy Coalition Opens Applications For Theatre Of Change Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Applications are now open for Broadway Advocacy Coalition's flagship Theater of Change workshop, a program in partnership with the Center for Institutional and Social Change at Columbia Law School. Learn how to apply!. (more...)

Colm Summers To Direct Reading Of PILLED in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
pilled, a new play by George S. Copeland, is holding a slate of two industry readings. . (more...)
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Not Ready For Prime Time Off-Broadway. Learn more about the production and read BroadwayWorld's review roundup here!. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Everything You Need to Know About WICKED: FOR GOOD
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: For Good will soon arrive for all the world to see. BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what viewers can expect, and what will change from stage to screen.. (more...)

How Often Are Musicals Based on Documentaries?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
The Queen of Versailles, currently in previews at the St. James Theatre, is based on the 2012 documentary of the same name. The show follows Jackie Siegel, played by Kristin Chenoweth on stage, from humble beginnings to success as a Florida pageant winner and eventual lavish lifestyle maven building a mansion fit for royalty with her ambitious husband. . (more...)
Tony-Winner Alex Newell and Tony-Nominee Kate Baldwin to Join the Cast of CHICAGO On Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
Broadway’s Chicago welcomes two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart beginning November 10, 2025, and Tony Award winner Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton beginning November 17 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)
Miki Abraham, Nick Bailey and More to Star in SHUCKED Tour Second Year
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for the second year of the North American tour of Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical. The year two cast will officially begin performances in Boise, Idaho. Learn more!. (more...)
MAKING RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway To Be Released This January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Apollo Publishers will release Making Rent: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway in January. Learn more about the book, and about the author Tim Weil here!. (more...)
David Henry Hwang’s YELLOW FACE (Broadway Edition) Will Be Published in November
by Stephi Wild
Theatre Communications Group is set to publish Yellow Face (Broadway Edition) by David Henry Hwang, next month. The edition is available now for pre-order.. (more...)
Exclusive: Michael Cyril Creighton on the Evolution of Howard Morris in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld caught up with Only Murders in the Building star Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard Morris in the Hulu series. The actor spoke about the many layers of Howard's personality, his evolution as a character, and how he might continue growing in the future.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Marc Shaiman

 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Make believe you're brave
And the trick will take you far.
You may be as brave
As you make believe you are!"

- The King and I

Videos