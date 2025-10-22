Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 22, 2025- HAMILTON Tops the Grosses and More

Photos: SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway Company Celebrates 10 Year Reunion

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On Sunday, October 12, the Broadway company of School of Rock held a 10-year reunion at Beer Authority Times Square. See photos here! . (more...)

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

by Jennifer Broski

The Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted its annual Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala celebrated 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Check Out New Characters Posters for WICKED: FOR GOOD

by Josh Sharpe

With Wicked: For Good arriving in one short month, nine new character posters have debuted for the film. Take a look at your favorite characters in the posters below, including Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Nessarose, and more. . (more...)