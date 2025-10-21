Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted its annual Gala at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala celebrated 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage.

The celebration will spotlighted the work of DGF Fellows alums and mentors, including performances from Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth A. Davis, Amber Reauchean Williams, Victor Williams, Kate Abbruzzese, Anna Zavelson; and appearances by Award-winning writers, including DGF Board President Andrew Lippa and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Stephen Schwartz, Aurin Squire, Doug Wright, and more.

Playwright and educator Chisa Hutchinson (DGF Fellow, 2010-2011), Tony-Nominated lyricist and librettist and longtime DGF Fellows Chair and Mentor Michael Korie, and PLAYBILL magazine’s first female publisher Jolie Schaffzin were honored. Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Amber Ruffin returned as host for the third year. Noah Himmelstein directed the evening’s program, with Lily Ling as Music Director.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski