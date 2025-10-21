 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala

The event featured performances by Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot, and more.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation hosted its annual Gala  at Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year’s Gala celebrated 25 years of the DGF Fellows program, fostering emerging dramatists through mentorship and collaboration to prepare their next great story for the stage. 

The celebration will spotlighted the work of DGF Fellows alums and mentors, including performances from Carolee Carmello, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth A. Davis, Amber Reauchean Williams, Victor Williams, Kate Abbruzzese, Anna Zavelson; and appearances by Award-winning writers, including DGF Board President Andrew Lippa and DGF President Emeritus Gretchen Cryer; Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Stephen Schwartz, Aurin Squire, Doug Wright, and more. 

Playwright and educator Chisa Hutchinson (DGF Fellow, 2010-2011), Tony-Nominated lyricist and librettist and longtime DGF Fellows Chair and Mentor Michael Korie, and PLAYBILL magazine’s first female publisher Jolie Schaffzin were honored. Tony, Emmy and Writers Guild nominated writer, comedian and New York Times best-selling author Amber Ruffin returned as host for the third year. Noah Himmelstein directed the evening’s program, with Lily Ling as Music Director. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, C. Graham Berwind III, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Andrew Lippa, Joanna Halev, Rachel Routh

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Sydney Benjamin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Sydney Benjamin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jolie Schaffzin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jolie Schaffzin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, Christine Ebersole

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Carolee Carmello, Elizabeth A. Davis, Christine Ebersole

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Christine Ebersole, Ken Fallin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Andrew Lippa, Jolie Schaffzin, Rachel Routh

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Christine Toy Johnson, Bruce Alan Johnson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Christine Toy Johnson, Bruce Alan Johnson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Stephanie Styles

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Stephanie Styles

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Michael Korie, Doug Wright, Christine Ebersole, Scott Frankel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Carolee Carmello, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Michael Korie, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Jocelyn Bioh, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amanda Green, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amanda Green, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Tom Regouski, Andrew Lippa

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Madeline Myers

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Madeline Myers

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Tom Kitt

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Tom Kitt

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Kate Abbruzzese, Aurin Squire, Drayton Hiers, Phillip Christian Smith

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Kate Abbruzzese

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Kate Abbruzzese

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Chisa Hutchinson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Chisa Hutchinson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Chisa Hutchinson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Benjamin Velez, Ruthie Fierberg

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Benjamin Velez, Ruthie Fierberg

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amber Ruffin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Rachel Routh, Amber Ruffin

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Georgia Stitt, Elizabeth A. Davis

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Georgia Stitt, Jason Robert Brown

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Elisa Galindez

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Elisa Galindez

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jordan Fisher

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Jordan Fisher

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Lauren Yee, Kit Yan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Lauren Yee, Kit Yan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Lynn Nottage

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Lynn Nottage

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Nolan Doran, Max Vernon

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Nolan Doran, Max Vernon

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amber Reauchean Williams, Chisa Hutchinson, Jade King Carroll, Victor Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Amber Reauchean Williams, Chisa Hutchinson, Jade King Carroll, Victor Williams

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Patrick Lazour, Daniel Lazour

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Patrick Lazour, Daniel Lazour

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Anna Zavelson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Anna Zavelson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Anna Zavelson, Madeline Myers

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Paulo Szot

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Paulo Szot

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Ari Afsar, Kit Yan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala Image
Ari Afsar, Kit Yan


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
119 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
Hell's Kitchen
63 ratings

Hell's Kitchen

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos