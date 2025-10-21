Video: Inside Rehearsals for BAT BOY at New York City Center

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"I've loved Bat Boy for 20 years. It's one of my favorite scores and I think the story is so timely- about a community coming together in fear of the outsider and then coming together to embrace him," Alex Timbers told BroadwayWorld during a break in rehearsals earlier today. "The book is so smart, so funny, and [this creative team] has continued to work on it for 20 years! So what New York is going to see is like a revival, but also something brand new."

Rehearsals are very much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will star Taylor Trensch, Gabi Carrubba, Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand, Christopher Sieber, and more.

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging. Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

"A year ago we had no idea this would happen! This is like dessert! It is a dream come true that I didn't know I was having... and now all of these amazing people are doing all of the jobs that I used to do when we were doing the show in a tiny, 49-seat theatre," added composer Laurence O'Keefe.

Watch in this video as the cast previews "Hold Me, Bat Boy" and "Three Bedroom House" and explains what the show is all about.