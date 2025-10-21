Miki Abraham, Nick Bailey and More to Star in SHUCKED Tour Second Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been revealed for the second year of the North American tour of Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical. The year two cast will officially begin performances in Boise, Idaho.

The cast includes Miki Abraham (Shucked on Broadway) as Lulu, Nick Bailey (Waitress) as Beau, Maya Lagerstam (The Gospel According to Heather) as Storyteller 1, Joe Moeller (& Juliet) as Storyteller 2, Mike Nappi (Darling Grenadine) as Peanut, , Quinn VanAntwerp (Shucked on Broadway) as Gordy and Danielle Wade (“Cady” in the Mean Girls National Tour) as Maizy.

The cast also includes Elijah Caldwell, Carly Caviglia, Zach Cossman, Cecily Dionne Davis, Jaden Dominique, Ryan Fitzgerald, Sean Casey Flanagan, Dominique Kent, Nick Raynor, Celeste Rose, Kyle Sherman and Mallorie Sievert.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.