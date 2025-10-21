Video: Broadway Sings Lorenz Hart

Before Oscar Hammerstein II came along, Richard Rodgers was making beautiful music with Lorenz Hart. The pair worked together on 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs from 1919 until Hart's death in 1943. The end of their creative partnership is the focus of the new film Blue Moon.

Before its nationwide release, study up on just a few of their most iconic tunes as performed by some of Broadway's brightest stars.

Blue Moon is a Richard Linklater film starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Evening of March 31, 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi’s bar as Richard Rodgers celebrates Oklahoma!’s opening night. #BlueMoon now playing in NY & LA, nationwide October 24. GET TICKETS

Ethan Slater performs "The Lady Is a Tramp" from Babes In Arms:

Marin Mazzie performs "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" from Pal Joey:

Ron Raines performs "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" from Jumbo:

Audra McDonald performs "Spring Is Here" from I Married an Angel :

Frank Sinatra performs "I Could Write a Book" from Pal Joey:

Sierra Boggess performs "Falling In Love with Love" from The Boys from Syracuse:

Rebecca Luker and Douglas Sills perform "Thou Swell" from A Connecticut Yankee:

Judy Garland performs "Johnny One Note" from Babes In Arms:

Shoshana Bean performs "My Funny Valentine" from Babes in Arms:

Brian d'Arcy James and Susan Egan perform "Mountain Greenery" from The Garrick Gaieties:

Christine Ebersole, Rebecca Luker, and Debbie Gravitte perform "Sing for Your Supper" from The Boys from Syracuse:

Bernadette Peters sings "My Romance" from Jumbo:

Doris Day sings "Ten Cents a Dance" from Simple Simon:

Jay Armstrong Johnson sings "Glad to Be Unhappy" from On Your Toes:

John Barrowman sings "Have You Met Miss Jones?" from I'd Rather Be Right:

Ephraim Sykes and Aisha Jackson sing "Where or When" and "Blue Moon" from Pal Joey:

Audra McDonald sings "I Wish I Were In Love Again" from Babes In Arms: