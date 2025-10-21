Video: Broadway Sings Lorenz Hart

Blue Moon will be in theatres nationwide on October 24.
Before Oscar Hammerstein II came along, Richard Rodgers was making beautiful music with Lorenz Hart. The pair worked together on 28 stage musicals and more than 500 songs from 1919 until Hart's death in 1943. The end of their creative partnership is the focus of the new film Blue Moon.
Before its nationwide release, study up on just a few of their most iconic tunes as performed by some of Broadway's brightest stars.
Blue Moon is a Richard Linklater film starring Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott. Evening of March 31, 1943, lyricist Lorenz Hart confronts his shattered self-confidence in Sardi's bar as Richard Rodgers celebrates Oklahoma!'s opening night.
