David Henry Hwang’s YELLOW FACE (Broadway Edition) Will Be Published in November

Theatre Communications Group is set to publish Yellow Face (Broadway Edition) by David Henry Hwang, next month. This newly updated edition, reflecting the acclaimed 2024 Broadway revival, will be published on November 11, 2025, and is available now for pre-order.

Yellow Face played a limited engagement on Broadway from September 13 through November 24, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Read the reviews here.

“David Henry Hwang has always challenged audiences to think more deeply about the power of theatre to illuminate the most complex corners of our identities,” said Emilya Cachapero, Co-Executive Director of National and Global Programming at TCG. “This new edition of Yellow Face gives readers the opportunity to revisit one of the most daring and insightful comedies in the contemporary canon.”

Part biography, part comic fantasy, Yellow Face is David Henry Hwang's sendup of anti-Asian stereotypes and the traps he falls into searching for acceptance in a not-so-colorblind world. The play starts in the 1990s as the fictional DHH is casting Miss Saigon and unwittingly casts a white actor in the role of the engineer. This happens alongside the real-life investigation of Hwang’s father, the first Asian American to own a federally chartered bank, and the espionage charges against physicist Wen Ho Lee.

In addition to a brand-new preface written by the author, this Broadway Edition features revisions first developed for the 2024 Broadway revival, with sharper pacing, deeper emotional threads, and updated casting notes that highlight the play’s exploration of race and authenticity, making this version leaner, funnier, and more immediate than ever.

David Henry Hwang’s stage works include the plays M. Butterfly, Chinglish, Yellow Face (2007 Off-Broadway, 2024 Broadway revival), Kung Fu, Golden Child, The Dance and the Railroad, and FOB, as well as the Broadway musicals Aida (libretto co-written with Linda Woolverton and Robert Falls, with music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice), Flower Drum Song (2002 revival), and Disney’s Tarzan. Hwang is a Tony Award winner and three-time nominee, a three-time Obie Award winner, and a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. He is also the most produced living American opera librettist, whose works have been honored with two Grammy Awards. He co-wrote the Gold Record Solo with the late pop icon Prince, and he worked from 2015–19 as a writer/consulting producer for the Golden Globe–winning television series The Affair. His newest work, Soft Power, a collaboration with composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), premiered at Los Angeles’s Ahmanson Theatre, where it won six Ovation Awards. Its subsequent run at The Public Theatre in NYC received four Outer Critics honors, eleven Drama Desk nominations, a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album, and was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama.