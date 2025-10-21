 tracker
Photos: SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway Company Celebrates 10 Year Reunion

By: Oct. 21, 2025
On Sunday, October 12, the Broadway company of School of Rock held a 10-year reunion at Beer Authority Times Square. See photos here!

Opening in the fall of 2015, School of Rock played 31 previews and 1,309 regular performances at the Winter Garden, closing in January of 2019.  Over the course of the production, the Young Rocker cast consisted of 63 different young actors.

Attended by more than 165 cast, crew, managers, musicians, and families from over the show’s run, alumni in attendance included Alex Brightman, Justin Collette, Giana Harris, Joann Hunter, Jenn Gambatese, Luca PadovanEthan Khusidman, Carly Gendell, Dante Melucci, Jersey Sullivan, Cori Wilson, Isabella Russo, Jared Parker, Gavin Kim, Bobbi MacKenzie, Evie Dolan, Ava Della Pietra, Taylor Caldwell, Sofia Roma Rubino and more.

Photo credit: Aman-Mitchell Bonsu

 


