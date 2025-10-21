Photos: SCHOOL OF ROCK Broadway Company Celebrates 10 Year Reunion

Over the course of the production, the Young Rocker cast consisted of 63 different young actors.
On Sunday, October 12, the Broadway company of School of Rock held a 10-year reunion at Beer Authority Times Square. See photos here!
Opening in the fall of 2015, School of Rock played 31 previews and 1,309 regular performances at the Winter Garden, closing in January of 2019. Over the course of the production, the Young Rocker cast consisted of 63 different young actors.
Attended by more than 165 cast, crew, managers, musicians, and families from over the show’s run, alumni in attendance included Alex Brightman, Justin Collette, Giana Harris, Joann Hunter, Jenn Gambatese, Luca Padovan, Ethan Khusidman, Carly Gendell, Dante Melucci, Jersey Sullivan, Cori Wilson, Isabella Russo, Jared Parker, Gavin Kim, Bobbi MacKenzie, Evie Dolan, Ava Della Pietra, Taylor Caldwell, Sofia Roma Rubino and more.
TROY BELL JR. Jenn Gambatese AND Amadi Chapata
Alex Brightman AND ORIGINAL YOUNG ROCKER CAST
GIANA HARRIS aAND Luca Padovan
Luca Padovan, Sammy Dell, Gianna Harris, Ava Della Pietra Nirvaan Pal, Jason Kisare, Raghav Mehrotra, Ava Briglia, Gavin Kim, Luca Padovan, TROY BELL JR
Layla Capers, Caroline Basu, Mikey Sohn, Matthew Jost, Levi Buksbazen, Hudson Loverro
Becky Gulsvig AND PSM Bonnie Becker
Merritt David Janes, Jeremy Woodard, Becky Gulsvig, Jaygee Macapugay, Jonathan Wagner, Cassie Okenka, Jenn Gambatese, Patrick O'Neill Jesse Swimm, Diane Phelan, Michael Hartney
Evie Dolan, Spencer Moses, Isabella Russo
Ava Briglia, Diego Lucano, Luca Padovan, Jenn Gambatese
PARENTS
