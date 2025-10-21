 tracker
Video: Watch Casey Likes & Lorna Courtney in 'Freeze Your Brain' Music Video

Heathers is running off-Broadway at New World Stages.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
Where better to freeze your brain than a 7-Eleven? Watch in this video as Casey Likes and Lorna Courtney perform "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers on location in an all-new music video.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025. 



