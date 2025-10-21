Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/19/25 - HAMILTON Beats WICKED by Over $1 Million

Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/19/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.



RAGTIME opened at the Beaumont on 10/16. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

LIBERATION is in previews at the Jones and opens on 10/28. LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD is in previews at the Booth and opens on 10/30. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES is in previews at the St. James and opens on 11/9. THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES had four previews with 1,311 seats and two previews with 1,635 seats this week, for a total capacity of 8,514. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,419. CHESS began previews at the Imperial and opens on 11/16. ART had a nine-performance week.

Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day weekend fell within the week prior. Last season, it fell within this week (Week 21).

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LIBERATION (4%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (0.8%), ART (0.6%), PUNCH (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: BEETLEJUICE (-25.6%), CHICAGO (-14.5%), THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES (-8.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-6.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.6%), & JULIET (-5.2%), ALADDIN (-4.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-3.7%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-3.6%), MJ (-3.2%), THE LION KING (-2.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (-1.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-1.3%), MAMMA MIA! (-0.8%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.4%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.4%), JUST IN TIME (-0.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.2%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-0.1%),

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 255,433 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,862,557. The average ticket price was $140.40.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -7.66%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.02% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $140.40 is down $-2.09 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $3,764,180

WICKED: $2,266,226

THE LION KING: $2,046,811

WAITING FOR GODOT: $1,833,708

ART: $1,787,792





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LIBERATION ($225,705), PUNCH ($301,962), CHICAGO ($658,440), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($716,887), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($785,525)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY!: $274,201

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES: $123,022

LIBERATION: $29,513

ART: $23,474

WAITING FOR GODOT: $9,957





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BEETLEJUICE ($-287,799), HAMILTON ($-278,726), WICKED ($-276,074), THE LION KING ($-225,425), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-195,160)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $350.09

JUST IN TIME: $239.61

WAITING FOR GODOT: $235.33

ART: $198.05

OH, MARY!: $178.79





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LIBERATION ($41.87), PUNCH ($83.00), HELL'S KITCHEN ($91.26), ALADDIN ($92.90), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($95.89)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.2%

HAMILTON: 101.5%

ART: 100.4%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 100.3%

MAMMA MIA!: 100.1%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LIBERATION (63.5%), BEETLEJUICE (67.8%), CHICAGO (70.7%), PUNCH (71.4%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (71.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES: 1869

LIBERATION: 969

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 65

ART: 54

PUNCH: 7





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BEETLEJUICE (-1832), CHICAGO (-1248), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-731), ALADDIN (-615), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-454)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..