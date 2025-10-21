Photos: Entertainment Community Provides Flu Shots to Broadway Community

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since September, the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Broadway Flu Shot program— funded by Broadway Cares—has vaccinated over 1,000 people!

Traversing the city from Lincoln Center to the Orpheum Theater in the East Village, the Fund has visited the companies of Ragtime, Ginger Twinsies, Take A Banana for a Ride, Hadestown, Cabaret, KYOTO, Book of Mormon, Moulin Rouge!, Waiting for Godot, Operation Mincemeat, Hell’s Kitchen, Six, Hell’s Kitchen Tour, Purple Rain, Art, Chicago, Little Shop of Horrors, Romy & Michele: The Musical, The Lion King, Caroline, & Juliet and Mamma Mia!. They have also visited the offices of TDF, Manhattan Theater Club, The Shubert Organization, 321 Management, Alvin Ailey, The Broadway League and Lincoln Center Theater.

And there are still 50 more shows and organizations already scheduled! For those in the performing arts and entertainment industry, The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts (a program of the Entertainment Community Fund and Mount Sinai Doctors) has services designed to meet your unique needs. Visit entertainmentcommunity.org/HealthCenter for more information.

Photo credit: Tricia Baron

