Photos: Check Out New Characters Posters for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With Wicked: For Good arriving in one short month, nine new character posters have debuted for the film. Take a look at your favorite characters in the posters below, including Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, The Wizard, Nessarose, and more.

Fans of the stage musical will notice patterns in the posters for Fiyero and Boq, which hint at the eventual fate of the characters. We also have our first poster with the Cowardly Lion, who will be voiced by Colman Domingo.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.