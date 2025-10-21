Tony-Winner Alex Newell and Tony-Nominee Kate Baldwin to Join the Cast of CHICAGO On Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway’s record-breaking hit musical Chicago has announced two major new stars joining its cast at the Ambassador Theatre . Two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow) will take over the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, November 10, 2025, followed by Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Once On This Island) as Matron “Mama” Morton beginning Monday, November 17, 2025.

Now celebrating its 29th anniversary on Broadway, Chicago continues to dazzle audiences as the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago remains one of Broadway’s most enduring and electrifying shows. The current cast features Mira Sorvino as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Angela Grovey as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Chicago is directed by Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Ann Reinking, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler. The production features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla, and executive production by Alecia Parker.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago tells the story of Roxie Hart, a nightclub dancer who murders her lover and transforms her scandal into fame, with help from her slick lawyer and the media’s obsession with crime and celebrity.

About the New Stars

Kate Baldwin is a two-time Tony Award and four-time Drama Desk nominee best known for her acclaimed performances as Irene Molloy in the 2017 Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! and Sharon McLonergan in the 2009 revival of Finian’s Rainbow. Her additional Broadway credits include Big Fish, The Full Monty, Thoroughly Modern Millie (original cast), and Wonderful Town. Off-Broadway, she has appeared in Giant (The Public), John & Jen (Keen Company), and Superhero (Second Stage). Baldwin’s screen work includes Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Just Beyond (Disney), The Gilded Age (HBO), and two PBS specials: First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb and Live from Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim’s Passion. A graduate of Northwestern University, Baldwin was also a 2023 Midwest Emmy nominee for producing and starring in Broadway Comes Home.

Alex Newell, who made Broadway history as the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony Award for acting, recently received the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their show-stopping performance in Shucked. Newell earned previous acclaim as the God “Asaka” in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once On This Island, which won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.