Exclusive: Jonathan Van Ness Backstage at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Carnegie Hall

Go backstage at Breaking the Binary Theatre's The Drowsy Chaperone with Jonathan Van Ness! The Emmy-winner took BroadwayWorld backstage at the one-night-only Carnegie Hall performance, which was the first major New York presentation of the musical since the original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Van Ness, who played 'Man in Chair,' shared their exclusive backstage content with BroadwayWorld, featuring photos from the rehearsal room onto stage at the iconic New York City venuel

The photos also feature Emmy-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ Dylan Mulvaney as ‘Kitty,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’

The cast also included Max Mendoza Crumm as ‘George,’ Jack Haven as ‘Feldzieg,’ Chris Renfro as ‘Adolpho,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Trix,’ and Gio Coppola & Futaba as ‘Gangsters,’ with Patrick Nathan Falk, Luz, Zachary A. Myers, Wren Rivera, Nora Schell and Charlie Steiner rounding out the ensemble.

The concert was conducted by Music Supervisor Anessa Marie Scolpini. Directed by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, all net profits from the concert benefit Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline, and Black Trans Liberation.