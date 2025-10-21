Exclusive: Jonathan Van Ness Backstage at THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Carnegie Hall

Breaking the Binary Theatre's one-night-only presentation took place on October 20.
Go backstage at Breaking the Binary Theatre's The Drowsy Chaperone with Jonathan Van Ness! The Emmy-winner took BroadwayWorld backstage at the one-night-only Carnegie Hall performance, which was the first major New York presentation of the musical since the original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.
Van Ness, who played 'Man in Chair,' shared their exclusive backstage content with BroadwayWorld, featuring photos from the rehearsal room onto stage at the iconic New York City venuel
The photos also feature Emmy-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ Dylan Mulvaney as ‘Kitty,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’
The cast also included Max Mendoza Crumm as ‘George,’ Jack Haven as ‘Feldzieg,’ Chris Renfro as ‘Adolpho,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Trix,’ and Gio Coppola & Futaba as ‘Gangsters,’ with Patrick Nathan Falk, Luz, Zachary A. Myers, Wren Rivera, Nora Schell and Charlie Steiner rounding out the ensemble.
The concert was conducted by Music Supervisor Anessa Marie Scolpini. Directed by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, all net profits from the concert benefit Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline, and Black Trans Liberation.
The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.
The festival, which will continue the groundbreaking theatre company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will continue through October 26, 2025.
Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+*) artists come together to reclaim our artistic license and liberty through a number of initiatives and programs, including the annual all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival each October.
Company of Breaking the Binary Theatre's Drowsy Chaperone
Dylan Mulvaney, Jonathan Van Ness, Alex Newell, Laverne Cox, Peppermint, and Joslyn Defreece
Jonathan Van Ness & Bob Martin
L. Morgan Lee and Jonathan Van Ness
Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Alex Newell, Laverne Cox
Dylan Mulvaney, Jonathan Van Ness
Videos