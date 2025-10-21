 tracker
Videos: Inside Rehearsals For BAT BOY at New York City Center

Bat Boy: The Musical opens October 29  and runs through November 9.

Oct. 21, 2025
Go inside rehearsals for New York City Center's upcoming production of Bat Boy! Watch videos of the cast rehearsing "Hold Me, Bat Boy," as well as Kerry Butler and Gabi Currubba singing "Three Bedroom House." Bat Boy: The Musical opens October 29  and runs through November 9.

The cast will also include Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).  

"Hold Me, Bat Boy"

"Three Bedroom House"

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging. Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and puppet and prop design by Ray Wetmore.


