It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is about to begin. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending January 31, 2025 with videos from Purpose, Cabaret, and more!

Here Comes Mama: The Untold Story of GYPSY 's Fabled Stage Mother

 

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Exclusive: Life is a DRAG for Nick Adams and Adam Pascal

Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! Watch in this video as we chat with Adam Pascal and Nick Adams. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Just Clowning Around with DRAG: THE MUSICAL's Jimbo

Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical. Watch in this video as Jimbo chats more about the new gig and what's coming up next! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle Are Getting Ready for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER

Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Meet the Cast of DAKAR 2000

Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's Dakar 2000,  directed by May Adrales, and starring Abubakr Ali and Mia Barron. Watch in this video as Joseph and the rest of the team chat more about what the new play is all about! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Signature Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Rehearses 'Carnaval del Barrio'

Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Meet the Company of PURPOSE on Broadway

In just a few weeks, previews will begin on Broadway for Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play, PURPOSE, directed by Two-time Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad. Watch in this video as Jacobs-Jenkins and the whole cast chats more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Stewart F. Lane Unpacks the History of the Iconic Palace Theatre

Broadway-lovers know that the legendary Palace Theatre has gone through quite a transformation over the last several years. What happened at the Palace before now? Watch in this video as Lane chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the venue's incredible history (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Watch Trailer for MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in an 'Enthralling’ (The Telegraph) new production of Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London and coming to cinemas from February 5. Watch a video preview! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Jimmy Fallon Joins the Cast of ALL IN: A COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Jimmy Fallon has joined the Broadway cast of All In: Comedy About Love, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll. Check out video from his first performance here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Scenes from ENGLISH on Broadway

Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially open at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch highlights from the show in this video! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Joey Fatone is Living His Best Broadway Life in & JULIET

It's been over two decades since pop icon Joey Fatone last appeared on Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. Now he's back and singing a score much closer to his heart. The *NSYNC member joined the company of & Juliet. He discusses in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Exclusive: How Kait Kerrigan & Nathan Tysen Worked Together to Create THE GREAT GATSBY

In this video, BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Kait Kerrigan and Nathan Tysen tell us more about how they came to create the musical's iconic sound. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Inside Opening Night of ENGLISH on Broadway

The best of Broadway gathered at the Todd Haimes Theatre to celebrate opening night of English-Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams.  Watch in this video as the whole company comes together to celebrate the special occasion and tells us all about the new play. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in New Clip From MACBETH, Coming to Cinemas in February

An all new clip has been released of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in the cinema release of the critically acclaimed production of Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth. Check out the video here! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Ben Feels the Beat of NYC with Choreo from HELL'S KITCHEN

In this video, Ben breaks down Camille A Brown's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Hell's Kitchen with the help of dance captains Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Nico DeJesus. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Christopher Sears Is Feeling the Love on Broadway

In this video, we catch up with Christopher Sears who is making his Broadway debut in Cult of Love! What has his journey been like? What is it like to be in this all-star ensemble? He tells us all!  (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Liza Minnelli Talks About Father Vincente in LIZA: A TRULY TERRIFIC ABSOLUTELY TRUE STORY Clip

In a clip from Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Broadway legend Liza Minnelli recalls her father Vincente, who directed many iconic movie musicals. Watch the clip now! (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: In Rehearsals for URINETOWN at Encores!

Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast and creative team of Urinetown at Encores! as they give a special sneak peek of 'Follow Your Heart' and 'Privilege to Pee.'  (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Broadway Takes Over Disney World For EPCOT's Festival of the Arts

Disney on Broadway is taking over Disney World for EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts! Watch a video from inside – including concerts and a Disney on Broadway exhibit – with stars like Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, Patti Murin, and more. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: In Rehearsal with the Cast of STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The music of the great Stephen Sondheim is back on Broadway this spring when Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Watch as we chat with the whole cast as they prepare for the start of previews in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Character Breakdown: SCHMIGADOON Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Rehearsals are underway for the brand-new stage adaptation of Schmigadoon, which arrives at the Kennedy Center next week. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Step Inside the First SMASH Broadway Rehearsal With Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder & More

Watch a video from inside the first rehearsal for Smash on Broadway! Step inside the rehearsal room with Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marc Shaiman, Caroline Bowman and more. (more...)

Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More Image

Video: Adam Lambert Celebrates His Birthday at CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Last night, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Pride Live/Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center celebrated GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s birthday with a special curtain call. Check out a video here!




