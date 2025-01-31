Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, CABARET, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is about to begin. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending January 31, 2025 with videos from Purpose, Cabaret, and more!

Life is a drag and there is a show in NYC telling you all about it! Drag: The Musical burst into New World Stages and the rest is history! Watch in this video as we chat with Adam Pascal and Nick Adams. (more...)

Everyone's favorite drag clown has taken center stage! Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, has traded in her baloney bit for musical theatre as the current 'Kitty Galloway' in Drag: The Musical. Watch in this video as Jimbo chats more about the new gig and what's coming up next! (more...)

Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle return to the stage this winter in Matthew Lombardo’s Conversations with Mother, directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as the whole company explains what the play is all about. (more...)

Next up at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Rajiv Joseph's Dakar 2000, directed by May Adrales, and starring Abubakr Ali and Mia Barron. Watch in this video as Joseph and the rest of the team chat more about what the new play is all about! (more...)

Watch the cast of Signature Theatre's In the Heights rehearse 'Carnaval del Barrio.' The video features Ángel Lozada, Berto Fernández and more! The musical features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Encanto) and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. (more...)

In just a few weeks, previews will begin on Broadway for Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play, PURPOSE, directed by Two-time Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad. Watch in this video as Jacobs-Jenkins and the whole cast chats more about what audiences can expect. (more...)

Broadway-lovers know that the legendary Palace Theatre has gone through quite a transformation over the last several years. What happened at the Palace before now? Watch in this video as Lane chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the venue's incredible history (more...)

David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in an 'Enthralling’ (The Telegraph) new production of Macbeth, filmed live at the Donmar Warehouse in London and coming to cinemas from February 5. Watch a video preview! (more...)

Jimmy Fallon has joined the Broadway cast of All In: Comedy About Love, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, and Nick Kroll. Check out video from his first performance here! (more...)

Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams, is officially open at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch highlights from the show in this video! (more...)

It's been over two decades since pop icon Joey Fatone last appeared on Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors. Now he's back and singing a score much closer to his heart. The *NSYNC member joined the company of & Juliet. He discusses in this video. (more...)

In this video, BroadwayWorld is taking you backstage at The Great Gatsby with a four-part video series spotlighting its incredible creators. Watch in this video as Kait Kerrigan and Nathan Tysen tell us more about how they came to create the musical's iconic sound. (more...)

The best of Broadway gathered at the Todd Haimes Theatre to celebrate opening night of English-Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English, directed by Knud Adams. Watch in this video as the whole company comes together to celebrate the special occasion and tells us all about the new play. (more...)

An all new clip has been released of David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in the cinema release of the critically acclaimed production of Donmar Warehouse’s Macbeth. Check out the video here! (more...)

In this video, Ben breaks down Camille A Brown's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Hell's Kitchen with the help of dance captains Raechelle Manalo, William Roberson, and Nico DeJesus. (more...)

In this video, we catch up with Christopher Sears who is making his Broadway debut in Cult of Love! What has his journey been like? What is it like to be in this all-star ensemble? He tells us all! (more...)

In a clip from Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, Broadway legend Liza Minnelli recalls her father Vincente, who directed many iconic movie musicals. Watch the clip now! (more...)

Watch in this video as we take you inside rehearsals with the cast and creative team of Urinetown at Encores! as they give a special sneak peek of 'Follow Your Heart' and 'Privilege to Pee.' (more...)

Disney on Broadway is taking over Disney World for EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts! Watch a video from inside – including concerts and a Disney on Broadway exhibit – with stars like Caissie Levy, Michael James Scott, Patti Murin, and more. (more...)

The music of the great Stephen Sondheim is back on Broadway this spring when Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Watch as we chat with the whole cast as they prepare for the start of previews in this video. (more...)

Rehearsals are underway for the brand-new stage adaptation of Schmigadoon, which arrives at the Kennedy Center next week. Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)

Watch a video from inside the first rehearsal for Smash on Broadway! Step inside the rehearsal room with Krysta Rodriguez, Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marc Shaiman, Caroline Bowman and more. (more...)

Last night, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Pride Live/Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center celebrated GRAMMY Award nominee Adam Lambert’s birthday with a special curtain call. Check out a video here!