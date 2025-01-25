Character Breakdown: SCHMIGADOON Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are underway for the brand-new stage adaptation of Schmigadoon, which arrives at the Kennedy Center next week. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli directs and choreographs the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul. What's it all about?

"I play Melissa Gimble," Sara Chase explained during a break from rehearsals. "She stumbles into the world of Schmigadoon with Josh. We're just sort of observing classic musicals and commentating on it the entire time... in a loving way!"

"I play Josh Skinner- a doctor who hates musicals, so it's a huge stretch for me, and I mean that genuinely," added Alex Brightman. "The hardest part is that the whole time I have to actively abhor musicals, which is antithetical to who I am and it's impossible to watch people onstage during these rehearsals and feel pride, joy, and have to tamp those down. It's the hardest thing I've had to do in years!"

Watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new musical here!