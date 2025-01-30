Video: Watch Trailer for MACBETH, Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo

Macbeth is coming to cinemas from February 5.
'Something wicked this way comes...' David Tennant and Cush Jumbo star in an 'Enthralling’ (The Telegraph) new production of Macbeth, filmed live at The Donmar Warehouse in London and coming to cinemas from February 5.
Watch the trailer here!
Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed as Max Webster (Life of Pi, Henry V) directs this tragic tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal. The immersive 5.1 cinema surround sound places the audience inside the minds of the Macbeths, asking are we ever really responsible for our actions?
Videos