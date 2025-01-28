Video: Meet the Company of PURPOSE on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In just a few weeks, previews will begin on Broadway for Tony Award-winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play, PURPOSE, directed by Two-time Tony Award-winner Phylicia Rashad. The Broadway cast will feature LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Glenn Davis, Alana Arenas and Kara Young.

What's the purpose of Purpose? During a break from rehearsals, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins explained what the play is all about. "Purpose is about the Jasper family, which is a political, Chicago-based, Black family. It takes place on the evening that the oldest son has returned from prison," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's narrated by the younger brother who has accidentally brought a friend from New York to the party, then they get stuck by a snowstorm and hilarity and drama ensues."

PURPOSE was commissioned by and had its World Premiere on March 24, 2024 at Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where it received rave reviews.